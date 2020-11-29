McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 702.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $7,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $5,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $585.76. 37,561,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,426,148. The firm has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $598.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.78.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

