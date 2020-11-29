McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 230.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 715,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

