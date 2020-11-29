McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 598 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,268. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

