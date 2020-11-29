McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,985,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. 2,644,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

