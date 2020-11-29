McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,521,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,163,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,763,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

