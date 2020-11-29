McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,624,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,356,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,214,000 after buying an additional 1,212,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.