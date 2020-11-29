Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in CSX by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.29 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.