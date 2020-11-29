MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $13.24 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $735.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $706.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.