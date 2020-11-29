MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $16.37 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 528.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,256 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,653 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,839 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

