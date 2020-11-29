MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

PNC opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

