MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $8.49 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after buying an additional 302,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 123.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.