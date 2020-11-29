MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after buying an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after buying an additional 309,209 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,626,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,376,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

