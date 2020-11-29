MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $12.55 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 682,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.