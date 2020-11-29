MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Stryker stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.43. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.