MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

