MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 152,208 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,208 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 219,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

AMAT stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.