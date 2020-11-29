MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 42,796 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 42,796 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 282.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,333,000 after acquiring an additional 424,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $368.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

