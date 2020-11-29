MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 567,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after buying an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

