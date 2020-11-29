Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 704 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 62,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 922,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

