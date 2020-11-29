Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 4.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 132,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $66,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 88,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.67 and its 200 day moving average is $482.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.