Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $151,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 588,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.