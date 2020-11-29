Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $213,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $402.25 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $437.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.14. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

