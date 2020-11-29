Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after buying an additional 505,900 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,119 shares of company stock worth $59,770,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.95. 526,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

