Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.16. 664,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,566. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

