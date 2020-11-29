Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,948 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 63,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 577.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 396,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 337,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

