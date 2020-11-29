Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

