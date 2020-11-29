Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 4,664,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,010. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.