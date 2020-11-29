Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus increased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

