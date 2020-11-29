Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 226.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $197.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

