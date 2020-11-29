Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $42.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

