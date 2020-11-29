Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cognex by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,291,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

