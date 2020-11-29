Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,775 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.81 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.