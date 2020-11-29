Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.