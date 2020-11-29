Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,011 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

