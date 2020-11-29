Omni Partners LLP Grows Position in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Omni Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,602 shares during the period. Wright Medical Group comprises about 7.7% of Omni Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Omni Partners LLP owned about 2.74% of Wright Medical Group worth $108,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,517,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,436,000 after purchasing an additional 920,910 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $160,447,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $999,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 754.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group stock remained flat at $$29.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $30.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMGI shares. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

