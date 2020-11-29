Omni Partners LLP Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after purchasing an additional 566,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 312,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after purchasing an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 474,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 382,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,373. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

