Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 148.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 71.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Oracle by 18.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

