Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $700,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $189.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.93.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

