Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $50,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $394.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $399.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,333 shares of company stock valued at $194,253,291. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

