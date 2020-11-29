Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 407 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

