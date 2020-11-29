Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,046,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after acquiring an additional 616,346 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $173.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.