Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $73,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Discovery by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.48 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

