Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,176 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.12 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

