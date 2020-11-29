Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $18.61 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 11.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

CHTR stock traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $642.80. 569,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

