Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Purchases 11,000 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Proofpoint makes up approximately 4.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 294.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,616,000 after purchasing an additional 823,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after acquiring an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 281,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,853 shares of company stock worth $2,714,476 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $101.44. 364,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,741. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

