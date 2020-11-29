Quilter Plc Buys 740 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.07 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

