Quilter Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

