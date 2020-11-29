Quilter Plc Makes New $224,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of PLD opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

