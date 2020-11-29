Quilter Plc Makes New $293,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.98. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

