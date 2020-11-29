RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

RIOCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

